BRASHEAR JOINS REMBOLT LUDTKE Rembolt Ludtke LLP is pleased to announce that Kurth A. Brashear has joined the firm as of counsel. Brashear arrives from Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska where he served as Vice President for Institutional Advancement and had also previously served as University General Counsel. "We are excited to have Kurth as part of our team. As a regent of the university, I saw his work firsthand at Concordia, where he filled several important roles and has a track record of success in each. His wealth of knowledge and experience will benefit our clients and his relationships throughout the region will make an immediate impact on the Firm," said Tim L. Moll, the Firm's Chief Financial Officer. Before assuming his positions at Concordia, Brashear practiced law in Omaha for fourteen years in business and corporate law, nonprofit organizations, workouts and restructurings, and state and local government law. He will practice in these same areas at the firm and also work with charitable organizations on fundraising planning and programs. "Kurth is an accomplished attorney and consummate professional. His years of experience make him a key strategic addition to our Firm and he will be a tremendous asset to our clients," said Chief Executive Officer Tara L. Paulson. Brashear graduated with distinction from the University of Nebraska College of Law and received his undergraduate degree from Valparaiso University. He currently serves on the Constitution and Bylaws Committee of The Nebraska District of The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod and as a trustee of the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation. He is active in the Rotary Club of Seward and St. John Lutheran Church in Seward. Founded over 50 years ago, Rembolt Ludtke LLP is a full-service business law firm representing a wide-spectrum of companies, public entities and individuals throughout Nebraska and the Great Plains region. Visit remboltlawfirm.com to view our practice areas and attorneys, and follow @RemboltLaw on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.