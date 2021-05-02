 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rembolt Ludtke
0 comments

Rembolt Ludtke

  • 0
Rembolt Ludtke

Rembolt Ludtke Welcomes Kendra Nebel Rembolt Ludtke is pleased to announce that Kendra Nebel has joined the firm. Kendra is an attorney in the Litigation practice group. She was raised in Ceresco, Nebraska and graduated from Raymond Central High School. At the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, she was a nationally recognized public speaker with the Nebraska Speech and Debate Team. She graduated from Nebraska College of Law with high distinction in 2020. In her spare time, Kendra enjoys playing frisbee with her Australian Shepherd and board games with friends and family. Nebel's practice focuses on high quality advocacy for families facing divorce and child custody disputes. Founded in 1970, Rembolt Ludtke LLP operates offices in Lincoln and Seward, serving a wide spectrum of clients, including industries, individuals and public entities, throughout Nebraska and the Great Plains region. Visit RemboltLawFirm.com to view our practice areas and attorneys, and follow @RemboltLaw on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 14: What could the President's affordable housing plan mean for you and your family?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Town Hospital
Inside Business

Boys Town Hospital

Boys Town Hospital Announces New Surgery Clinic Boys Town Pediatric General and Thoracic Surgery has opened a new clinic at Boys Town Medical …

Wells Fargo Advisors
Inside Business

Wells Fargo Advisors

Jason B. Thompson & Edward J. Brezenski III Senior Financial Advisors have been named as 2021 Premier Advisors by Wells Fargo Advisors Jas…

McGrath North
Inside Business

McGrath North

McGrath North Continues to Expand its Litigation Practice McGrath North is pleased to announce that Donald "DJ" Rison has joined McGrath North…

ACCESSbank
Inside Business

ACCESSbank

ACCESSbank ACCESSbank is pleased to welcome Dawn Merrick to the team. Merrick has been hired as Vice President, Compliance Manager/BSA Officer…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert