REMBOLT LUDTKE ADDS 3 ATTORNEYS Sam D. Colwell Hayley J. Kaiser Hunter Traynor Rembolt Ludtke LLP is pleased to announce the addition of three new attorneys, all of whom were recently sworn in as members of the Nebraska bar. Sam D. Colwell and Hayley J. Kaiser are joining the Firm's litigation practice group. Colwell graduated with highest distinction from the University of Nebraska College of Law in May 2022, where he served as Managing Editor of the Nebraska Law Review. Kaiser graduated with high distinction from the University of Nebraska College of Law in May 2022. While in law school, Kaiser was an Executive Editor of the Nebraska Law Review and recognized as the Outstanding Children's Justice Clinic Student of the Year. Hunter Traynor is joining the Firm's business services and estate planning practice groups. Traynor graduated with highest distinction from the University of Nebraska College of Law in May 2022 and served as student body president while an undergraduate at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Traynor was an Executive Editor of the Nebraska Law Review and received the 2021-22 Entrepreneurship Award while in law school. "Sam, Hayley and Hunter are fantastic additions to our growing team. Their academic achievements are evident, and each is uniquely gifted with strengths that will help our clients achieve success," stated Chief Executive Officer Tara L. Paulson. Founded over 50 years ago, Rembolt Ludtke LLP is a full-service business law firm representing a wide-spectrum of companies, public entities and individuals throughout Nebraska and the Great Plains region. Visit remboltlawfirm.com to view our practice areas and attorneys, and follow @RemboltLaw on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.