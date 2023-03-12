SWAROFF JOINS REMBOLT LUDTKE Rembolt Ludtke LLP is pleased to announce that Ryan M. Swaroff has joined the firm as of counsel, practicing family and domestic relations law. "We are excited to have Ryan join our team. When our clients have a family law need, it's important that we have the resources available to help them resolve those difficult issues. A client once described our domestic relations team as "smart warriors with a heart." That's Ryan," said Chief Executive Officer Tara L. Paulson. Prior to joining the firm, Swaroff owned her own law firm focusing on complex divorce, paternity, custody, child support, and adoption matters. She also serves as an adjunct instructor at the University of Nebraska-College of Law teaching Trial Advocacy. Swaroff previously gained significant courtroom experience as a deputy county attorney and as an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Nebraska. Swaroff received her undergraduate degree from the University of Minnesota and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Law where she earned accolades for her advocacy skills. She has specialized training and experience in the intersection of mental health and the law, which makes her uniquely qualified to help clients dealing with these sensitive issues. Founded over 50 years ago, Rembolt Ludtke LLP is a full-service business law firm representing a wide-spectrum of companies, public entities and individuals throughout Nebraska and the Great Plains region. Visit remboltlawfirm.com to view our practice areas and attorneys, and follow @RemboltLaw on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.