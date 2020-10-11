Tim Clare named Lawyer of the Year by Best Lawyers Rembolt Ludtke LLP partner Tim Clare has been selected by his peers as "Lawyer of the Year" in Best Lawyers� for his work in Trusts and Estates. Only a single lawyer in a specific practice area and location is honored with a "Lawyer of the Year" designation. Founded in 1970, Rembolt Ludtke LLP operates offices in Lincoln and Seward, serving a wide spectrum of clients, including industries, individuals and public entities, throughout Nebraska and the Great Plains region. Visit RemboltLawFirm.com to view our practice areas and attorneys, and follow @RemboltLaw on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.