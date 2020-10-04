 Skip to main content
Rembolt Ludtke
Fahleson named Lawyer of the Year by Best Lawyers Rembolt Ludtke LLP partner Mark Fahleson has been selected by his peers as "Lawyer of the Year" in Best Lawyers� for his work in Employment Law - Management. Only a single lawyer in a specific practice area and location is honored with a "Lawyer of the Year" designation. Additionally, Mark has been recognized for his work in Labor Law - Management and Litigation - Labor and Employment. Founded in 1970, Rembolt Ludtke LLP operates offices in Lincoln and Seward, serving a wide spectrum of clients, including industries, individuals and public entities, throughout Nebraska and the Great Plains region. Visit RemboltLawFirm.com to view our practice areas and attorneys, and follow @RemboltLaw on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

