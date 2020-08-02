Justin Hughes from Renaissance Financial Obtains Professional Designation Justin Hughes has obtained the Chartered Financial Analyst� (CFA�) designation by the CFA Institute. Individuals with the CFA� designation have demonstrated a strong foundation in advanced investment analysis and portfolio management, accompanied with a strict emphasis in ethical practice as well as passed three levels of exams covering areas, such as accounting, economics, ethics, money management, and security analysis. Hughes is a Registered Representative and Investment Advisor Representative with Securian Financial Services. Securities and Investment Advisory Services offered through Securian Financial Services Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. 12801 Pierce St, Ste 300, Omaha, NE 68144. Renaissance Financial is independently owned and operated. 31770044 DOFU 07/2020
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.