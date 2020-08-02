You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Renaissance Financial
0 comments

Renaissance Financial

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Renaissance Financial

Justin Hughes from Renaissance Financial Obtains Professional Designation Justin Hughes has obtained the Chartered Financial Analyst� (CFA�) designation by the CFA Institute. Individuals with the CFA� designation have demonstrated a strong foundation in advanced investment analysis and portfolio management, accompanied with a strict emphasis in ethical practice as well as passed three levels of exams covering areas, such as accounting, economics, ethics, money management, and security analysis. Hughes is a Registered Representative and Investment Advisor Representative with Securian Financial Services. Securities and Investment Advisory Services offered through Securian Financial Services Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. 12801 Pierce St, Ste 300, Omaha, NE 68144. Renaissance Financial is independently owned and operated. 31770044 DOFU 07/2020

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Security National Bank
Inside Business

Security National Bank

Security National Bank Promotes Two to Senior Vice President Jim Huerter Madeline Moyer Security National Bank is pleased to announce the prom…

Colliers International
Inside Business

Colliers International

Colliers International Promotes Kristi Andersen and Recruits Dave Ulferts Kristi Andersen Dave Ulferts The Omaha office of Colliers Internatio…

Cobalt Credit Union
Inside Business

Cobalt Credit Union

Cobalt Credit Union Appoints Brian Pickering to Vice President of Marketing Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Bria…

Smith Kroeger
Inside Business

Smith Kroeger

Smith Kroeger Michael Guill Annie Bradford David Klemencic Angela Snodgrass Rose Landaverde Erin Martinez Mike Meehan Kayla Eggenberg Smith Kr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News