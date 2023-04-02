RENZE RENZE, a 128-year-old provider of exhibits, branded environments, event graphics & point-of-purchase solutions, has promoted Scott Buchanan to Vice President, General Manager. Buchanan is the 4th generation in his family to be involved with RENZE and will manage the company's production operations and facility. He has been with RENZE for 17 years, most recently as Director of Estimating & Purchasing. RENZE operates out of a 90,000 sq. ft. production, warehouse and showroom facility in Omaha, NE.