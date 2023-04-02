RENZE RENZE, a 128-year-old provider of exhibits, branded environments, event graphics & point-of-purchase solutions, has hired Will Philbin, CPA, as Controller. Philbin, a graduate of University of Nebraska-Omaha, will manage all aspects of the company's finances and accounting. He had previously been a Senior Corporate Accountant with Spreetail and Elections Systems and Software. RENZE operates out of a 90,000 sq. ft. production, warehouse and showroom facility in Omaha, NE.