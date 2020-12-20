 Skip to main content
RENZE
RENZE

RENZE RENZE, a 125-year-old provider of exhibits, branded environments, event graphics & point-of-purchase solutions, has promoted Nate Johnston to Director of Manufacturing. Johnston, a graduate of The Creative Center, will be in charge of quality control, scheduling, and production personnel. He has been with RENZE for 11 years, most recently as Graphics Dept. Manager. RENZE operates out of a 90,000 sq. ft. production, warehouse and showroom facility in Omaha, NE.

