Retire SMART Welcomes Erik Blankmeyer and Announces New Private Wealth Division Retire SMART, an independent financial services firm, is pleased to announce Erik Blankmeyer Sr., as Managing Director of Private Wealth. Blankmeyer joins Retire SMART and Tax SMART after more than 15 years as Vice President of Institutional Sales at TD Ameritrade Institutional and Vice President with Advisors Excel Wealth Management. Blankmeyer is focused on developing additional private wealth solutions for Retire SMART, including helping lead Tax SMART with a virtual family office solution for accounting firms and business owners. "Retire SMART is a leader in holistic financial planning for the families we serve," said David Brooks, President of Retire SMART. "That means we cover all areas of a successful retirement plan. We are excited about Erik joining our firm for his leadership to manage a private wealth management team for high-net-worth families and business owners. Erik's expertise will aid in our tax planning, investment management, and virtual family office solutions." Founded in 2017 in Omaha, Nebraska, Retire SMART is recognized as the 2nd fastest-growing retirement-focused financial planning firm in the entire U.S. More than 600 families are currently being served by the firm*. "I am thrilled to join the Retire SMART team and look forward to creating meaningful relationships with our team, clients, and strategic partners," Blankmeyer said. "Retire SMART and Tax SMART's commitment to deliver superb planning solutions has impressed me, along with the firms' ongoing commitment to rigorously adopt proven, time-tested strategies to enhance the client experience is the perfect culture for me. Both firms attract a discerning clientele that values the advanced financial planning and tax planning solutions that we often hear from our clients were missing from their prior advisors. When you purposely build a culture around top talented associates, with our SMART plans, it's an exciting opportunity that will result in a better firm with a mission to deliver a better client experience." *** Retire SMART was recognized as the 2nd fastest-growing Retirement-focused Financial Planning Firm in the entire U.S., as highlighted by 401K Specialist Magazine in its August 19, 2022 Article, "20 Fastest-Growing, Retirement Focused Firms from Inc.'s 2022 List". Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. The full 2022 Inc. 5000 list was published in August, 2022. SMART Wealth paid Inc. Magazine a non-refundable processing fee to be considered for inclusion on the Inc 5000 list.