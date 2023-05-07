David Brooks of Retire SMART Receives Hall of Fame Honor Omaha financial professional David Brooks recently joined an exclusive group when he was inducted into the Advisors Excel Hall of Fame. Brooks, president of Retire SMART, received the honor at AE's annual World Series of Success celebration in San Diego. One of fewer than 175 financial professionals in a network of nearly 1000 independent advisors to earn this prestigious distinction, Brooks was recognized for achieving milestone production levels while serving clients with their retirement planning. During the awards ceremony, Brooks was presented with a plaque that read, in part: "With an IQ worthy of membership in Mensa, David Brooks is the epitome of smart - the perfect word to describe his commitment to helping people make smart retirement decisions. A focused advocate with a passion for tax planning strategies, David's mantra is simple: Do the right thing for the right reason at the right time." Brooks has been helping individuals and families pursue their ideal retirement for more than two decades. A nationally known speaker who can be heard and seen weekly in Omaha on his "Retire SMART with David Brooks" radio and TV shows, Brooks and his Team provide their holistic and strategic tax planning process for those nearing or in retirement. Advisors Excel is an independent financial product marketing organization, and David Brook's selection for their Hall of Fame was based on criteria in the sole discretion of their organization, as determined by a volume of sales of financial products.