RISE, a re-entry program serving seven Nebraska prisons, welcomes Dr. Mark Foxall, Naomi Hattaway, W. Todd Johnson and Ava Thomas to its board of directors. Dr. Mark Foxall Naomi Hattaway W. Todd Johnson Ava Thomas Dr. Foxall is a Professor in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University of Nebraska Omaha. Previously, he served as a police officer with the Omaha Police Department and as a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigations. He joined the Douglas County Department of Corrections in 2000 and served as director from 2011 to 2018. Hattaway is the founder of I Am A Triangle, an international social network, and 8th & Home Relocation, a nation-wide network matching families on the move with realtors. She is passionate about community building and consults nonprofits and organizations on inclusive program design, equity and housing solutions. Johnson is the senior vice president of economic development at the Greater Omaha Chamber and leads the Greater Omaha Chamber Economic Development Partnership. His community associations include Accelerate Nebraska, Aksarben Foundation, Creighton Prep, Creighton University, Blueprint Nebraska, Jesuit Academy and the UNO College of Business. Thomas is the President and Publisher of the Lincoln Journal Star and regional group publisher for Lee Enterprises. She is a founder of the Inspire Womens Leadership Awards and 100s of Women Who Care Lincoln. She is co-chair of the Mayors Economic Recovery Task Force and on the board of directors for the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development and United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County. RISE strives to help all people find freedom from cycles of incarceration. This innovative program focuses on character development, job readiness, entrepreneurship, community awareness, empathy and support to lower recidivism throughout Nebraska. To learn more about RISE, visit www.seeusrise.org