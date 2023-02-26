RTG Medical Announces Promotion of Wiltse and Crosby RTG Medical (Fremont, NE) has recently announced two promotions that will enhance the company's onboarding and training programs. As part of the recent announcement by Jeremy Guenthner, Chief Operating Officer of RTG Medical Sunni Wiltse has been named Director of Talent and Development and Zach Crosby named Director of Sales Training and Enablement. It was noted by Guenthner that "RTG Medical is a high-performing, culture-based company. To have great performance and culture the fabric of the company must weave together confidence, satisfaction, retention, and overall morale. That is done with a genuine and quality investment in the approach to talent awareness, acquisition, and development of leadership and employees of an organization." "Sunni Wiltse has shown that she understands that and knows how to drive that through not only a commitment to be the best, but to be of the highest quality. Like RTG Medical, she understands that commitment and difference. She has previously been nationally recognized for her expertise, and I have no doubt she will continue to be recognized as we move forward. RTG Medical couldn't be happier or more appreciative of her bringing her talents to our team." Guenthner said. Since joining RTG Medical in May 2022, Wiltse has been instrumental in developing and managing the company's Learning Management System. Utilizing her expertise in Instructional Design in combination with her skills in leadership development has positioned her to take the company's onboarding and development programs to the next level. Wiltse brings 8-years of Healthcare Staffing Industry experience. "I am honored and excited to be a part of RTG Medical's growth and look forward to positively impacting the employee journey through development opportunities and tools to engage our future and current staff. I am thrilled to partner with the Talent and Development Team and see our vision for the future unfold." said Wiltse. Zach Crosby started with RTG Medical in 2017 as a Senior Recruiter. Utilizing his talent and vision, he became a Training and Development Coach and in 2021 was promoted to Director of Training and Development. Guenthner shared; "I am very much looking forward to watching where Zach takes our Sales Training & Enablement. He has done a tremendous job over the years taking a disciplined, best practice approach to those that have joined RTG' Medical's sales teams. He has a unique ability to translate best practices and techniques into methodologies that match to our industry. I most look forward to him furthering that approach throughout the employee journey at RTG Medical. His success instills confidence in others resulting in high-performance. High-performance creates retention. Retention allows for great growth. That largely starts with Zach, and I am excited for that." In tandem, this new structure moves RTG Medical into the next generation of Healthcare Staffing.