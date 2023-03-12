RTG Medical Inc. magazine announced that RTG Medical {Ready Tech-Go, Inc and Subsidiary} is #165 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Midwest privately-held companies, based in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest economy's most dynamic segment its independent small businesses. RTG Medical's Chief Operating Officer, Jeremy Guenthner said; "We have been very fortunate to receive both national and regional recognition over the years within one of the most competitive industries in the country. I think that speaks not just to the consistency of how we do it, but further to the dedication and expertise of our team. RTG Medical has been blessed with great people to execute our vision, and the closer that recognition is to home the more personal and rewarding it feels." The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Midwest region. Between 2019 and 2021, these private companies had an average growth rate of 535 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 22,750 jobs and nearly $13.9 billion to the Midwest region's economy. "This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the -charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine. About RTG Medical Founded in 2001, RTG Medical is a veteran-owned healthcare staffing company. The RTG Medical team works every day to alleviate the national healthcare provider shortage by matching the best traveling healthcare professionals with facilities across the country. RTG Medical is a six-time Inc. 5000 recipient for Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies, and proud to have been recognized as a 2022 Gold Medal Merit Award recipient for Healthcare and by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as a 2021 Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms in the United States, three-time Baird Holm LLP Best Places to Work in Omaha; sponsored by the Greater Omaha Chamber and two-time Excellence in Philanthropy sponsored by the Greater Omaha Chamber.