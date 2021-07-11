OMAHA AREA RUNZA� RESTAURANT LOCATIONS & EMPLOYEES EARN TOP HONORS Several Omaha area Runza� Restaurant locations and employees were recognized recently for remarkable achievement. Nolan Naffziger, General Manager of the 168th & Harrison location, was honored with the L.E.A.D.E.R. of the Year award and the Rookie Manager of the Year award. The L.E.A.D.E.R. achievement highlights his outstanding leadership, management, and employee development skills as well as completion of the L.E.A.D.E.R. certification program. The Rookie honor is presented to first-year general managers who have shown tremendous leadership and motivational talent. Eleanor Marek, Assistant General Manager at the Papillion store, was honored as the Assistant Manager of the Year. This award is given an Assistant Manager who operates a clean and organized store and acts as a motivational force to all employees. The Outstanding Store Culture honor was given to the 168th & Dodge location. To earn this award, a store must attain high scores on the employee satisfaction survey, achieve a turnover rate at or below company average, promote employees, coordinate an employee social event, and submit an essay. Additionally, the 168th & Harrison and Papillion locations earned the Operational Excellence honor. This award is presented to well-managed locations showing advancement in all parts of the business. Runza� Restaurants - famous for the Runza� Sandwich with its delicious blend of ground beef, cabbage, onions and secret spices baked inside homemade bread; made-to-order hamburgers and homemade onion rings - operates and franchises 87 restaurants in Nebraska, Kansas (Lawrence), Colorado (Longmont & Loveland) & Iowa (Council Bluffs & Clarinda).