DR. RICHARD KLEIN JOINS THE SALVATION ARMY OF OMAHA'S ADVISORY BOARD The Salvation Army of Omaha recently appointed Dr. Richard Klein to its advisory board, which supports the work of The Salvation Army in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro by providing mission-based leadership and strategic guidance. Dr. Klein is the Vice Chancellor for Institutional Effectiveness and Student Success at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He holds a dual appointment as a Professor of Management in the College of Business Administration as well as Professor of Information Systems and Quantitative Analysis in the College of Information Systems and Technology. He previously served as Associate Dean of the R. Kirk Landon Undergraduate School of Business at Florida International University's College of Business and the Interim Director of the college's School of Accounting, while holding the rank of full professor in the Department of Information Systems and Business Analytics. He earned Bachelor and Master of Arts degrees in Economics from Boston University, a Master of Science in Technology Management from Mercer University, and a doctorate in Business Administration with a concentration in Computer Information Systems from Georgia State University. Dr. Klein served as Associate Professor in the Department of Management at Clemson University for 11 years. He played a significant role within the Clemson community, serving as the Master's and Doctoral Programs Director for the Department of Management, a member of the Graduate School Dean's Advisory Committee and the President of the Graduate Faculty Council. He was also actively involved in preparing for Clemson's AACSB and SACS accreditation reviews. He spent over 10 years in the private sector as an information systems manager with Automatic Data Processing and executive with First Data. Dr. Klein also served as a helicopter pilot in both the Florida and Georgia Army National Guards. Dr. Klein's research focuses on healthcare information systems and includes studies of medical supply management systems as well as electronic medical records (EMR) applications. He has published in premier business discipline journals including the Journal of Operations Management and Decision Sciences as well as premier information systems journals including MIS Quarterly, the Journal of Management Information Systems, and the European Journal of Information Systems. He has also authored work within the health informatics community's top publication, the Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association. He further served as President of the Association for Information Systems' Special Interest Group on Healthcare (SIG Health), an associate editor for the European Journal of Information Systems and the International Conference on Information Systems and guest associate editor for MIS Quarterly. Dr. Klein has also co-chaired numerous healthcare-related tracks over the past several years at the European Conference on Information Systems and the Americas Conference on Information Systems. Since transitioning from the private sector to academia, he consulted for NextGen Healthcare, Sage Healthcare, the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Textron Corporation, and the U.S. Army.