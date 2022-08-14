 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Schemmer Announces New Shareholders, Associate Nate Baker Mark Gandy Molly Macklin Alex Roth Tom Svoboda Tony Bruckner The Schemmer Associates Inc. (Schemmer), a local full-service architecture, engineering and construction field services consultant, is pleased to announce Nate Baker, AIA; Mark Gandy, AIA; Molly Macklin, AIA; Alex Roth, PE; and Tom Svoboda, PE have become shareholders of the firm. Schemmer's new shareholders are key members of the firm who effectively utilize their exceptional talents to accomplish Schemmer's mission. These five professionals join 25 existing shareholders in the privately held corporation. Tony Bruckner, RLS, was named an Associate, who similarly executes Schemmer's mission to a high standard. To view the full press release and for more detailed information on each of our new shareholders and associate, visit www.schemmer.com/blog. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Schemmer has regional offices in Lincoln, Nebraska; Stillwater, Tulsa and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Des Moines and Council Bluffs, Iowa; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. For more information, please visit our website at www.schemmer.com.

