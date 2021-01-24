Schemmer acquires MSH Architects to deliver full-service architectural and engineering services in South Dakota MSH Architects, an architectural firm in Sioux Falls, S.D., has joined Schemmer, expanding the nine-person architectural firm to a 120+ person full-service architectural and engineering firm. "MSH will not only complement Schemmer's existing architecture expertise, but also open a sizable geographic market in South Dakota. Their focus on providing exceptional professional services and sustaining long-lasting client relationships aligns perfectly with Schemmer's mission," said Steve Kathol, PE, SE, Schemmer President and Chief Executive Officer. MSH Architects has been providing architectural services in South Dakota and beyond for the past 32 years. Throughout that time they have developed a highly-qualified team of architects, project managers, technical and administrative staff, who are motivated and committed to improving the built environment through excellent design across numerous markets. In our continued effort to expand our services throughout the Midwest, Schemmer has acquired MSH Architects to bring architecture and engineering services all under one firm in Sioux Falls. Included in the full-service of offerings are: architecture; structural, mechanical, electrical, civil/site, transportation, water/wastewater and geotechnical engineering; survey and construction field services. Schemmer's Sioux Falls location will continue to offer a personalized and customized level of service, and now has the resources to provide more services, new market sector expertise, access to back-up production support and improved coordination with all engineering services. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Schemmer has regional offices in Lincoln, Nebraska; Des Moines and Council Bluffs, Iowa; Tulsa and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. For more information, please visit our website at www.schemmer.com.
