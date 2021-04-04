Schemmer Welcomes Jonathan Fant, PE, CESCP; Leslie Steele, PE; and Tom Svoboda, PE, CEM Jonathan Fant Leslie Steele Tom Svoboda The Schemmer Associates Inc. (Schemmer) is pleased to announce Jonathan Fant, PE, CESCP, Electrical Engineering Manager; Leslie Steele, PE, Geotechnical Engineer; and Tom Svoboda, PE, CEM, Senior Project Manager and Government Market Leader, have joined the firm in our Omaha, Neb. office. Fant has 38 years of experience as an electrical engineer with an emphasis on electrical power and electrical safety. He will lead Schemmer's Electrical Engineering Department and has worked on a wide range of projects ranging from industrial manufacturing; specialized facilities, including hospitals, schools, aircraft hangars and laboratories; to large hydroelectric refurbishments; electric utility designs; and oil and gas projects. Fant has extensive experience providing lighting, power distribution, generation, grounding, system analysis, and protection and control. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Fant is licensed in Neb., Iowa and Okla., along with 16 additional states and is a Certified Electrical Safety Compliance Professional. Steele has eight years of experience in geotechnical engineering, soil mechanics testing, public infrastructure design, Air Force design and construction management, and County project management. Over the past seven years, she has been involved in projects throughout Nebraska and northern Kansas that include airport runways and taxi lanes, roadway design and testing, utilities design, building renovations, active vehicle barrier systems, and natural disaster recovery. She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Colorado State University. Steele is licensed in Neb. Svoboda has over 30 years of experience and will serve as a Senior Project Manager and Schemmer's Government Market Leader. His overall experience includes a successful 20-year career as an Air Force Engineering Officer and over 10 years as an engineering consultant for projects in sectors such as government, aviation, education, healthcare and central utility plants. His experience includes all project life-cycle phases: master planning/analysis, energy audits, design/engineering, construction and operations. Svoboda has a Master of Business Administration from the University of Nevada Las Vegas and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He is licensed in Neb. and Ill., and is a Certified Energy Manager. Schemmer is a full-service architecture, engineering and construction field services consultant providing responsible solutions for complex design and construction-related challenges. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Schemmer has regional offices in Lincoln, Nebraska; Des Moines and Council Bluffs, Iowa; Tulsa and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. For more information, please visit our website at www.schemmer.com.