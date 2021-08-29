Schemmer announces new shareholders, associate John Bloom Rob DuVall Peter Hind Paula Latham Josh Murphy Matt Shimerdia M.J. Nachreiner The Schemmer Associates Inc. (Schemmer), a local full-service architecture, engineering and construction field services consultant, is pleased to announce John Bloom, AIA, LEED AP, CDT; Rob DuVall, PE; Peter Hind, AIA, LEED AP; Paula Latham, MSHPM, CPRS; Josh Murphy, BPAC; and Matt Shimerdla, PE have become shareholders of the firm. Schemmer's new shareholders are key members of the firm who effectively utilize their exceptional talents to accomplish Schemmer's mission. These six professionals join 20 existing shareholders in the privately held corporation. M.J. Nachreiner, PE, was named an Associate, who similarly executes Schemmer's mission to a high standard. For more detailed information on each of our new shareholders and associate, visit www.schemmer.com/blog Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Schemmer has regional offices in Lincoln, Nebraska, Des Moines and Council Bluffs, Iowa, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Tulsa and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
