Schumacher Elevator Company Welcomes Omaha Branch Operations Manager Schumacher Elevator Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Sam Sennett as Branch Operations Manager. He will be leading the operations of the company's recently established Omaha office and expansion of Schumacher's presence in the region. Sam comes to Schumacher with over 25 years of experience in the industry, most recently as a Vice President of Service and Sales Manager. He has been involved in numerous local business organizations and is active in the community. "I am excited for the opportunity to be part of a successful family-owned business that takes pride in their products and employees," Sam stated. "The opportunity to work hand in hand with our customers and staff to complete projects in a professional and timely manner is extremely appealing. I look forward to being part of the Schumacher team and help bring their high-quality products and services to Nebraska." Schumacher Elevator Company's new branch in Omaha has local personnel, along with Sennett, ready and equipped with the knowledge and experience to meet all the elevator needs of the region. They are now providing services through all of Nebraska and Western Iowa. About Schumacher Elevator Company Founded in 1936 and headquartered in Denver, Iowa, Schumacher Elevator Company has been family owned and operated for four generations. Schumacher is a full-service elevator contractor, specializing in the repair, maintenance, modernization, manufacturing and installation of elevators and all other types of vertical transportation equipment.