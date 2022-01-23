Schumacher Elevator Company Opens Omaha Branch Office and Welcomes New Regional Vice President Schumacher Elevator Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Bret Abels as Regional Vice President. He will be leading the company's recently established Omaha branch office and expansion of Schumacher's presence in the region. Bret comes to Schumacher with over 30 years of experience in the industry, most recently as President and Chief Operating Officer of O'Keefe Elevator. He sat on the board of the National Association of Elevator Contractors for three years and served as its president in 2016. He also served as an Elevator Escalator Safety Foundation officer for two years. "I am excited for the opportunity to be part of a successful family-owned business that has pride in their products and employees," Bret stated. "I have enjoyed being part of the elevator industry my entire career. I take pride in the company I work for and assisting customers with their vertical transportation needs. I look forward to being part of the Schumacher team and helping to bring their high-quality products and service to Nebraska." Schumacher Elevator Company's new branch in Omaha has local personnel, along with Abels, ready and equipped with the knowledge and experience to meet all the elevator needs of the region. They are now providing services through all of Nebraska and Western Iowa. About Schumacher Elevator Company Founded in 1936 and headquartered in Denver, Iowa, Schumacher Elevator Company has been family owned and operated for four generations. Schumacher is a full-service elevator contractor, specializing in the repair, maintenance, modernization, manufacturing and installation of elevators and all other types of vertical transportation equipment.