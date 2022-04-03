Kelsey Regier Delivers Value Through Digital Innovation as Scooter's Coffee Vice President of Application Development To develop best-in-class software applications that deliver value and delight the customer, Kelsey Regier has joined Scooter's Coffee as Vice President of Application Development. As the company continues its rapid expansion nationwide, Regier and her team of passionate application developers will advance technology-enabled capabilities for Scooter's Coffee, so loyal and new customers can digitally interact with the brand. With more than 20 years of project management, application development and leadership experience, Regier is an application development and delivery team leader with a proven track record of successful project deliveries. Prior to joining Scooter's Coffee, Regier held leadership positions at Farm Credit Services of America, including Vice President of Solution Delivery Enablement and Vice President of Application Development Delivery. Her strategic direction was instrumental in replacing the company's loan origination system and creating a portal for customers. A career highlight was creating a development hackathon to innovate new products and thinking. Regier earned a B.S. in Business Administration from Creighton University and an MBA from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. As Scooter's Coffee strives to provide the best drive-thru interaction in the world, Regier's digital strategy, innovation and data-driven insights will help franchisees grow their business and elevate the overall customer experience. About Scooter's Coffee Scooter's Coffee continues to grow rapidly while it strives to become the #1 drive-thru coffee franchise in the nation. The Scooter's Coffee Brand Promise is: "Amazing People, Amazing Drinks Amazingly Fast!�" It represents the company's business origins from 1998 and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers. Scooter's Coffee is at the dawn of a strategic growth phase nationwide, approaching 450 stores in 23 states. Visit ownascooters.com to learn more about the benefits of owning a franchise of a well-established company.