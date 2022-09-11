 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mitch Walden Advances Scooter's Coffee� Digital Marketing Initiatives as Senior Director of Loyalty and Digital Marketing To continue to advance digital marketing initiatives and transformation to support customer loyalty, Mitch Walden has joined Scooter's Coffee� as Senior Director of Loyalty and Digital Marketing. Utilizing emerging and traditional marketing channels, he will help develop and implement a robust stack of technology and services to ensure Scooter's Coffee remains a best-in-class company that delivers on its brand promise of "Amazing People, Amazing Drinks Amazingly Fast!�" Walden leads Scooter's Coffee digital marketing strategy and focuses on customer engagement through website optimization, mobile app and other initiatives. He will listen to customer insights to design and execute multi-channel marketing campaigns that support Scooter's Coffee's commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience. Walden has extensive experience in devising integrated brand strategies through traditional and digital media, CRM, e-commerce and customer loyalty programs. He has a proven track record of leading innovation, technology transformation and marketing strategies for brands including Papa John's, AutoZone, O'Reilly Auto Parts and Elanco Animal Health. Scooter's Coffee understands customers want to interact with brands digitally. Walden's expertise in digital transformation will result in data-driven, dynamic decision-making, allowing the company and franchisees to elevate overall customer experience while striving to deliver the best drive-thru interaction in the world. Walden earned an MBA from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, where he also earned a B.S. in Finance and Marketing and a minor in Communications. About Scooter's Coffee� Scooter's Coffee� continues to grow rapidly while it strives to become the #1 drive-thru coffee franchise system in the nation. The Scooter's Coffee Brand Promise is: "Amazing People, Amazing Drinks Amazingly Fast!�" It represents the company's business origins from 1998 and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers. Scooter's Coffee is at the dawn of a strategic growth phase nationwide, approaching 600 stores in 27 states. Visit ownascooters.com to learn more about the benefits of owning a franchise with a well-established brand.

