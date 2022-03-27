 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scooter's Coffee

  • 0

Scooter's Coffee Promotes Richard Heyman to Chief Strategy Officer As Scooter's Coffee gains momentum, Richard Heyman has been promoted to Chief Strategy Officer to help lead proactive growth and transformation. Heyman is responsible for Information Technology, Real Estate and Construction, as well as facilitating strategies to drive intentional expansion goals for Scooter's Coffee and its franchisees. With more than 35 years of experience building and implementing business strategies for entrepreneurial endeavors and large public enterprises, Heyman's leadership has driven significant growth for organizations such as Christopher & Banks, Gordmans, Pamida Stores, and Baker's Supermarkets. Heyman's expertise in data-driven, dynamic decision-making will help Scooter's Coffee elevate customer experience and service. The company continues to expand rapidly across the U.S. in its commitment to deliver the best drive-thru interaction in the world. Heyman has a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology and Physics from Tufts University and a Master of Science degree in Geology from Brown University. He subsequently earned a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Information Systems from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. About Scooter's Coffee Scooter's Coffee continues to grow rapidly while it strives to become the #1 drive-thru coffee franchise in the nation. The Scooter's Coffee Brand Promise is: "Amazing People, Amazing Drinks Amazingly Fast!�" It represents the company's business origins from 1998 and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers. Scooter's Coffee is at the dawn of a strategic growth phase nationwide, approaching 450 stores in 23 states. Visit ownascooters.com to learn more about the benefits of owning a franchise of a well-established company.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Baird Holm LLP

Survey Determines 2022 Best Places to Work in Omaha� Best Places to Work in Omaha survey founder, Baird Holm LLP, along with program sponsor, …

WoodmenLife

WoodmenLife

Debbie Bogar Hired as Director, Portfolio Project Management Office WoodmenLife has hired Deborah Bogar as Portfolio Project Management Office…

EducationQuest Foundation

EducationQuest Foundation

EducationQuest is pleased to welcome four new employees Regan Anson is assistant vice president of communications and media relations. Prior t…

Borsheims

Borsheims

Borsheims Borsheims announces Erin Limas, Chief Financial Officer, will retire at the end of March after 35 years of service. Limas started he…

Foster Group

Foster Group Announces Addition of Stacie Neussendorfer to the Owner's List Foster Group is pleased to announce Stacie Neussendorfer, Senior L…

Heart Ministry Center

Heart Ministry Center

Heart Ministry Center Rayna Pollock has been named laundry director at Heart Ministry Center, and she oversees operations at the Fresh Start L…

Watch Now: Related Video

Practice good credit with these simple everyday habits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert