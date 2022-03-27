Scooter's Coffee Promotes Richard Heyman to Chief Strategy Officer As Scooter's Coffee gains momentum, Richard Heyman has been promoted to Chief Strategy Officer to help lead proactive growth and transformation. Heyman is responsible for Information Technology, Real Estate and Construction, as well as facilitating strategies to drive intentional expansion goals for Scooter's Coffee and its franchisees. With more than 35 years of experience building and implementing business strategies for entrepreneurial endeavors and large public enterprises, Heyman's leadership has driven significant growth for organizations such as Christopher & Banks, Gordmans, Pamida Stores, and Baker's Supermarkets. Heyman's expertise in data-driven, dynamic decision-making will help Scooter's Coffee elevate customer experience and service. The company continues to expand rapidly across the U.S. in its commitment to deliver the best drive-thru interaction in the world. Heyman has a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology and Physics from Tufts University and a Master of Science degree in Geology from Brown University. He subsequently earned a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Information Systems from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. About Scooter's Coffee Scooter's Coffee continues to grow rapidly while it strives to become the #1 drive-thru coffee franchise in the nation. The Scooter's Coffee Brand Promise is: "Amazing People, Amazing Drinks Amazingly Fast!�" It represents the company's business origins from 1998 and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers. Scooter's Coffee is at the dawn of a strategic growth phase nationwide, approaching 450 stores in 23 states. Visit ownascooters.com to learn more about the benefits of owning a franchise of a well-established company.