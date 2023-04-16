Bill Black To Lead Scooter's Coffee� Philanthropic Efforts as Chief Community Officer As Scooter's Coffee continues to strategically grow and scale nationwide, the company is committed to expanding and elevating its community give-back programs and overall philanthropy. Leading this effort is Bill Black, who has taken on the new role of Chief Community Officer. "At Scooter's Coffee, our Core Values of Integrity, Love, Humility and Courage are the foundation which guides everything we do. By creating the new role of Chief Community Officer, we will be able to extend our Core Values even more to the communities we serve and nonprofit organizations we support," said Joe Thornton, President of Scooter's Coffee. "As Chief Community Officer, Bill has the keen insights and talent to add more structure to our give-back and philanthropy programs. He will create proactive, compassionate action to support people and causes important to Scooter's Coffee, our franchisees and their communities." Black, who has led the company's brand and marketing efforts as Chief Marketing Officer for the past five years, will extend the Scooter's Coffee brand into supporting worthy individuals and causes that grow the company's reach to help many people in need. Scooter's Coffee and its franchisees give back in the communities they serve in addition to having strong partnerships with several national nonprofits, including The Pink Agenda, Wounded Warriors Family Support and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. In the past year, through various initiatives, Scooter's Coffee, its franchisees and customers joined together to donate over $335,000 to support the efforts of these national nonprofit organizations. About Scooter's Coffee Scooter's Coffee continues to grow rapidly while it strives to become the #1 drive-thru coffee franchise system in the nation. The Scooter's Coffee Brand Promise is: "Amazing People, Amazing Drinks Amazingly Fast!�" It represents the company's business origins from 1998 and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers. Scooter's Coffee, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023, is at the dawn of a strategic growth phase nationwide, approaching 700 stores in 29 states. Visit ownascooters.com to learn more about the benefits of owning a franchise with a well-established brand.