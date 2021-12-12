Eric Rausch Supports Scooter's Coffee Expansive Growth as Vice President of Distribution Supporting the rapid growth of Scooter's Coffee, Eric Rausch joins the company as Vice President of Distribution. Rausch will further develop, implement and manage a distribution network to support the Scooter's Coffee system, focused on delivering high-quality products with exceptional customer service to its valued franchisees. Rausch brings more than 30 years of food and beverage industry experience to Scooter's Coffee, with a diverse background in finance, operations and supply chain management. Prior to Scooter's Coffee, Rau-sch served as Director of Supply Chain Management at Whata-burger, where he developed a new custom distribution infrastructure. Throughout his career, he has also served in various supply chain leadership roles with other nationally recognized brands. Rausch's past experience and relationships with suppliers, distributors, franchise owners, and teams in accounting, procurement, food safety and culinary development, will help accelerate the momentum of Scooter's Coffee growth and elevate fran-chisee success. Rausch looks forward to identifying optimal franchise design concepts and building a team of people a- cross the company's franchise system that celebrates being part of the Scooter's Coffee brand every day and strives to provide the best customer drive-thru interaction in the world. Rausch earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Houston, in addition to a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Texas A&M University. About Scooter's Coffee Scooter's Coffee continues to grow rapidly while it strives to become the #1 drive-thru coffee franchise in the nation. The Scooter's Coffee Brand Promise is: "Amazing People, Amazing Drinks Amazingly Fast!�" It represents the company's business origins from 1998 and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers. Scooter's Coffee is at the dawn of a strategic growth phase in the Midwest and nationwide. With nearly 400 stores in 23 states, the company continues to grow rapidly. Visit ownascooters.com to learn more about the benefits of owning a franchise of a well-estab lished company.