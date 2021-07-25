William Dolan Will Optimize Opportunities as Vice President of Real Estate for Scooter's Coffee To help accelerate the momentum of Scooter's Coffee growth and support the company's intentional mindset toward franchisee success, William Dolan has joined the company as Vice President of Real Estate. He is responsible for franchisee and corporate real estate functions. Dolan has over a 20-year tenure in corporate real estate with emphasis in site selection, construction project management and lease administration. He has managed large portfolios in a wide array of industry segments, including franchise concepts. Most recently, he served with HearUSA, a retail arm of Siemens Hearing Instruments, and BurgerFi International, Inc., a fast casual better burger concept. Dolan studied business at Boston College. As the Vice President of Real Estate, Dolan will identify key market optimization opportunities while building on Scooter's Coffee commitment to best-in-class real estate franchise and internal support systems. With franchise success and growth top of mind, the company recognizes relationships are the foundation of Scooter's Coffee success as it rapidly expands throughout the country. Dolan will continue to cultivate positive relationships across the company's real estate dealings while it strives to provide the best customer drive-thru interaction in the world. Speed, consistency and an amazing customer experience is at the heart of Scooter's Coffee sales growth. About Scooter's Coffee Scooter's Coffee continues to grow rapidly while it strives to become the #1 drive-thru coffee franchise in the nation. The Scooter's Coffee Brand Promise is: "Amazing People, Amazing Drinks Amazingly Fast!�" It represents the company's business origins from 1998 and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers. Visit ownascooters.com to learn more about the benefits of owning a franchise of a well-established company.