Patrick Coelho Joins Scooter's Coffee as Chief Development Officer to Accelerate Brand Growth and Elevate Franchisee Success To help cultivate the rapid growth of Scooter's Coffee and advance an intentional mindset toward franchisee success, Patrick Coelho joins the company as Chief Development Officer. Coelho will accelerate brand growth and support franchisees through real estate, construction, design/architecture, analytics, market planning and overall expansion of new stores in existing and new markets. In a growing specialty coffee industry, Coelho will enhance the proven Scooter's Coffee drive-thru kiosk concept and franchise model to provide best-in-class support systems for franchisees. His commitment to speed, consistency, innovation, and authentic approach to relationships will ensure Scooter's Coffee provides a world-class customer interaction, and further fortify the continued success of its franchisees. For over seven years, Coelho served with Restaurant Brands International in leadership positions in development, supply chain, finance, field operations and real estate. He was Head of Development for Burger King Americas and, prior to that, was Head of Finance for Burger King U.S. & Canada. He earned a B.S. degree in Business Administration from Suffolk University's Sawyer Business School and completed Harvard Business School's Program for Leadership Development. About Scooter's Coffee Scooter's Coffee continues to grow rapidly while it strives to become the #1 drive-thru coffee franchise in the nation. The Scooter's Coffee Brand Promise is: "Amazing People, Amazing Drinks Amazingly Fast!�" It represents the company's business origins from 1998 and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers. Scooter's Coffee is at the dawn of a strategic growth phase nationwide, approaching 500 stores in 24 states. Visit ownascooters.com to learn more about the benefits of owning a franchise of a well-established company.