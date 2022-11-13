As Vice President of Development, Luc Langevin Will Drive Scooter's Coffee� Expansion As Scooter's Coffee approaches 600 stores in 28 states, with plans to continue its unprecedented growth in the years ahead, Luc Langevin has joined the company as Vice President of Development. He will help accelerate Scooter's Coffee rapid store expansion across the Eastern United States. Langevin is a real estate development leader who will strategically elevate site selection processes to support the company's fast-paced expansion through accelerating the speed of new store growth. He will identify key market optimization opportunities and build on Scooter's Coffee's commitment to provide best-in-class real estate support systems to franchisees through innovative processes, collaboration and consulting. "We are excited to welcome Luc to the Scooter's Coffee family," said Patrick Coelho, Chief Development Officer for Scooter's Coffee. "Luc brings a wealth of knowledge across real estate and construction, in addition to an unparalleled level of energy which is key as we continue executing our aggressive expansion strategy across the United States." Langevin has more than 27 years of experience in the areas of real estate, site selection, construction, maintenance, design, engineering and project management. Prior to joining Scooter's Coffee, Langevin held a variety of executive and senior leadership roles with Couche-Tard, a multinational operator of convenience stores, including Circle K. At Couche-Tard, he rapidly expanded real estate development and construction in North America, in addition to urban development across the U.S. and Canada. Active growth of Scooter's Coffee in the Eastern United States has become a significant contributor to the company's nationwide expansion goals. The company currently has commitments to open new stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. In addition, last February, it opened a distribution center in Atlanta to support the company's stores in the Southeast and other locations. Langevin earned an MBA at the University of Sherbrooke in Montreal and a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering at Laval University in Quebec. About Scooter's Coffee Scooter's Coffee continues to grow rapidly while it strives to become the #1 drive-thru coffee franchise system in the nation. The Scooter's Coffee Brand Promise is: "Amazing People, Amazing Drinks Amazingly Fast!�" It represents the company's business origins from 1998 and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers. Scooter's Coffee is at the dawn of a strategic growth phase nationwide, approaching 600 stores in 28 states. Visit ownascooters.com to learn more about the benefits of owning a franchise with a well-established brand.