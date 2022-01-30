Mitch Langston Joins Scooter's Coffee as Vice President of Marketing As Scooter's Coffee accelerates growth momentum, Mitch Langston has joined the company as Vice President of Marketing. Langston will execute best-in-class marketing initiatives to differentiate the brand, increase customer engagement and advance the Scooter's Coffee brand promise of delivering an amazing customer experience. Langston is an innovative marketer with franchise development and facility management expertise who also has built go-to market strategies and omni-channel media and merchandising plans in 26 countries. He delivers superior results through insights-driven brand management, field marketing, digital and social media, in addition to product development, innovation and promotions. Prior to joining Scooter's Coffee, he held positions at Church's Chicken, including Vice President of Franchise Development and Senior Director of Marketing. He also held a variety of marketing leadership positions with Chili's Grill and Bar, Applebee's International, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and others. Earning an MBA in Marketing from the University of North Texas, Langston was the top marketing graduate and a member of the Beta Gamma Honor Society. Langston will focus on initiatives supporting customer loyalty and driving sales and unit-level profitability for all stores. He will help Scooter's Coffee meaningfully connect and engage with its valued customers and franchisees as the company strives to deliver the best drive-thru interaction in the world. With demand rising for the Scooter's Coffee drive-thru concept, Langston also will support the company in offering world-class franchise support. About Scooter's Coffee Scooter's Coffee continues to grow rapidly while it strives to become the #1 drive-thru coffee franchise in the nation. The Scooter's Coffee Brand Promise is: "Amazing People, Amazing Drinks Amazingly Fast!�" It represents the company's business origins from 1998 and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers. Scooter's Coffee is at the dawn of a strategic growth phase nationwide. With over 400 stores in 23 states, the company continues to grow rapidly. Visit ownascooters.com to learn more about the benefits of owning a franchise of a well-established company.