Kim Ellis Joins Scooter's Coffee� as Chief Development Officer to Cultivate Franchisee Success as Company Continues Nationwide Expansion To accelerate and maximize Scooter's Coffee growth in new and existing markets nationwide, Kim Ellis joins the company as Chief Development Officer. She is a proven, passionate, and goal-oriented leader with over 30 years of development experience that will enhance the successful Scooter's Coffee drive-thru kiosk franchise model that's focused on providing high-quality drinks, speed of service, and a best-in-class customer experience. Ellis is committed to providing high-level support and service to Scooter's Coffee franchisees. She looks forward to helping them succeed through various development phases, including market feasibility and planning, site selection, real estate, construction, design, and architecture. A powerful communicator who fosters team culture and brings out the best in others, Ellis will support franchisees in building high performing teams that deliver exceptional results while staying committed to the company's Core Values of Integrity, Love, Humility, and Courage. Prior to joining Scooter's Coffee, Ellis contributed to the growth, development, and optimization of various drive-thru, restaurant and retail brands, including Panda Restaurant Group, Piada Italian Street Food, GameStop, Regis Corporation, and Blockbuster. She also co-founded Aritzen Advisors, a commercial retail advisory services company. Ellis attended George Mason University where she was a business major. She is an active member of the Board of Trustees for the International Council of Shopping Centers and also is a member for Kura Sushi USA's Public Board of Directors. About Scooter's Coffee Scooter's Coffee continues to grow rapidly while it strives to become the #1 drive-thru coffee franchise system in the nation. The Scooter's Coffee Brand Promise is: "Amazing People, Amazing Drinks Amazingly Fast!�" It represents the company's business origins from 1998 and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers. Scooter's Coffee, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023, is at the dawn of a strategic growth phase nationwide, approaching 600 stores in 28 states. Visit ownascooters.com to learn more about the benefits of owning a franchise with a well-established brand.