Scooter's Coffee
Ric Smith Will Help Advance the Rapid Growth of Scooter's Coffee as Senior Vice President of Development To help cultivate the rapid growth of Scooter's Coffee and advance an intentional mindset toward franchisee success, Ric Smith has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Development. Smith will lead the franchise sales, real estate and construction functions. Smith has held a wide array of development team leadership roles with Starbucks Coffee, opening 350 stores in six states; Potbelly Sandwich Works; and Qdoba Mexican Grill, spearheading growth strategies for the 650-location chain across 42 states. At C2 Education, a national chain of 200 specialized tutoring centers in 14 states, Smith led strategic planning, site selection, legal, lease management, construction and facilities. As president and CEO of Credit Union Liquidity Services, Smith managed geographically diverse loans and U.S. real estate holdings. Smith has a B.A. degree in Political Science and Business from SMU in Dallas. He also completed coursework for the Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation. As the Senior Vice President of Development, Smith's experience and leadership will help underscore the company's commitment to achieving growth goals for valued franchisees while providing innovative ways for customers to get amazing drinks, amazingly fast. About Scooter's Coffee Scooter's Coffee continues to grow rapidly while it strives to become the #1 drive-thru coffee franchise in the nation. The Scooter's Coffee Brand Promise is: "Amazing People, Amazing Drinks Amazingly Fast!�" It represents the company's business origins from 1998 and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers. Visit ownascooters.com to learn more about the benefits of owning a franchise of a well-established company.

