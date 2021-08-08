Richard Heyman Advances Digital Innovation and Technology as Chief Information Officer at Scooter's Coffee As Omaha-based Scooter's Coffee continues to grow rapidly, Richard Heyman joins the company as Chief Information Officer. Heyman will transform Scooter's Coffee technology capability, allowing the company and brand to differentiate itself when providing best-in-class franchise support systems and elevating an amazing experience for its loyal and new customers. With more than 35 years of experience in information technology, Heyman has successfully led digital transformation for entrepreneurial endeavors and large public enterprises. Prior to joining Scooter's Coffee, Hey-man served in leadership roles at companies that included Retail Digital Strategy Consulting; Christopher & Banks; Gordmans; Pamida Stores; Distributed Intelligence Systems; Sirius Retail and Baker's Supermarkets. Heyman will advance Scooter's Coffee technology-enabled processes to provide secure and scalable IT solutions that will fuel franchise support and growth. Heyman's expertise in digital transformation will result in data-driven, dynamic decision-making, allowing the company to elevate overall customer experience while striving to deliver the best drive-thru interaction in the world Heyman has a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology and Physics from Tufts University and a Master of Science degree in Geology from Brown University. He subsequently earned a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Information Systems from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. About Scooter's Coffee Scooter's Coffee continues to grow rapidly while it strives to become the #1 drive-thru coffee franchise in the nation. The Scooter's Coffee Brand Promise is: "Amazing People, Amazing Drinks Amazingly Fast!�" It represents the company's business origins from 1998 and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers. Visit ownascooters.com to learn more about the benefits of owning a franchise of a well-established company.