Pat Sardo Supports Robust Franchise Growth at Scooter's Coffee as Vice President of Construction To support Scooter's Coffee rapid growth, Pat Sardo has joined the company as Vice President of Construction. She provides leadership and project management across all stages of new franchise construction, from real estate approval through operational completion, supporting Scooter's Coffee intentional mindset toward franchisee success. Sardo has over 20 years of experience in all aspects of construction management, developing multimillion-dollar projects nationwide. She previously served for 10 years with Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, most recently as Vice President of Construction and Facilities. Sardo worked with company owners and franchise partners to lead teams through construction projects across the restaurant chain. Prior to that, she was Director of Operational Programs and Procurement at hotel management company LodgeWorks Partners, where she helped redesign next generation-owned hotels, including Hyatt properties. Sardo earned a B.S. degree in Business Administration with a Minor in Marketing from Central Michigan University. Sardo brings her high regard for business integrity and ethical principles to each construction project, building upon a foundation of honesty and trust. Her passion for project planning, problem solving and strategic direction advances Scooter's Coffee commitment to providing best-in-class systems that elevate franchisee success as the company strives to provide the best customer drive-thru interaction in the world. Speed, consistency and an amazing customer experience is at the heart of Scooter's Coffee growth. About Scooter's Coffee Scooter's Coffee continues to grow rapidly while it strives to become the #1 drive-thru coffee franchise in the nation. The Scooter's Coffee Brand Promise is: "Amazing People, Amazing Drinks Amazingly Fast!�" It represents the company's business origins from 1998 and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers. Scooter's Coffee is at the dawn of a strategic growth phase nationwide. With over 400 stores in 23 states, the company continues to grow rapidly. Visit ownascooters.com to learn more about the benefits of owning a franchise of a well-established company.