As Vice President of Franchise Operations at Scooter's Coffee�, Jaime Denney Focuses on Enhancing Drive-Thru Speed and Service Scooter's Coffee is committed to becoming the #1 drive-thru specialty coffee franchise system in the nation. To help support this commitment, Jaime Denney has joined the company as Vice President of Franchise Operations. She will focus on initiatives aimed at increasing the speed and effectiveness of drive-thru service. She will lead the franchise operations team to identify efficiencies and training opportunities to help franchisees maximize performance and enhance customer service. Denney is a highly energetic & passionate, results-oriented operations leader with a proven record of achievement in the quick service restaurant industry. She has experience leading large cross-functional teams, delivering business results and implementing foodservice solutions. Her operational routines, planning skills and adaptability are best-in-class and will help Scooter's scale and continually develop to ensure the success of franchisees. Prior to joining Scooter's Coffee, Denney was Vice President of Brand Operations at Jamba, where she worked cross-functionally with teams to drive franchise operational excellence and deliver quality training and support. She helped successfully migrate Jamba to a new POS system and implemented digital enhancements to set franchisees up for success during the COVID-19 pandemic. Denney, who has 15 years of coffee industry experience, also held leadership roles with Starbucks, Tropical Smoothie Caf� and Aramark. Denney graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of Texas at San Antonio. About Scooter's Coffee Scooter's Coffee continues to grow rapidly while it strives to become the #1 drive-thru coffee franchise system in the nation. The Scooter's Coffee Brand Promise is: "Amazing People, Amazing Drinks Amazingly Fast!�" It represents the company's business origins from 1998 and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers. Scooter's Coffee is at the dawn of a strategic growth phase nationwide, approaching 600 stores in 28 states. Visit ownascooters.com to learn more about the benefits of owning a franchise with a well-established brand.