 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scooter's Coffee

  • 0

As Vice President of Franchise Operations at Scooter's Coffee�, Jaime Denney Focuses on Enhancing Drive-Thru Speed and Service Scooter's Coffee is committed to becoming the #1 drive-thru specialty coffee franchise system in the nation. To help support this commitment, Jaime Denney has joined the company as Vice President of Franchise Operations. She will focus on initiatives aimed at increasing the speed and effectiveness of drive-thru service. She will lead the franchise operations team to identify efficiencies and training opportunities to help franchisees maximize performance and enhance customer service. Denney is a highly energetic & passionate, results-oriented operations leader with a proven record of achievement in the quick service restaurant industry. She has experience leading large cross-functional teams, delivering business results and implementing foodservice solutions. Her operational routines, planning skills and adaptability are best-in-class and will help Scooter's scale and continually develop to ensure the success of franchisees. Prior to joining Scooter's Coffee, Denney was Vice President of Brand Operations at Jamba, where she worked cross-functionally with teams to drive franchise operational excellence and deliver quality training and support. She helped successfully migrate Jamba to a new POS system and implemented digital enhancements to set franchisees up for success during the COVID-19 pandemic. Denney, who has 15 years of coffee industry experience, also held leadership roles with Starbucks, Tropical Smoothie Caf� and Aramark. Denney graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of Texas at San Antonio. About Scooter's Coffee Scooter's Coffee continues to grow rapidly while it strives to become the #1 drive-thru coffee franchise system in the nation. The Scooter's Coffee Brand Promise is: "Amazing People, Amazing Drinks Amazingly Fast!�" It represents the company's business origins from 1998 and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers. Scooter's Coffee is at the dawn of a strategic growth phase nationwide, approaching 600 stores in 28 states. Visit ownascooters.com to learn more about the benefits of owning a franchise with a well-established brand.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Omaha Children's Museum

Omaha Children's Museum

OMAHA CHILDREN'S MUSEUM WELCOMES NEW CEO After conducting a successful nationwide search over the past year, Omaha Children's Museum is proud …

GOLDMARK Property Management

GOLDMARK Property Management

Curley Joins Goldmark Property Management GOLDMARK Property Management the upper Midwest's leader in multi-family property management services…

Security National Bank

Security National Bank

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK RESTRUCTURES COMMERCIAL BANKING Brian Elsasser Mark White Cindy Mowery Lindsey Miltner Security National Bank announces…

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine Michael Ash, MD , is the new executive vice president - chief operating officer for Nebraska Medicine. Dr. Ash previously se…

Scooter's Coffee

Scooter's Coffee

As Vice President of Development, Luc Langevin Will Drive Scooter's Coffee� Expansion As Scooter's Coffee approaches 600 stores in 28 states, …

Pinnacle Bancorp

Pinnacle Bancorp

Pinnacle Trust Services Announces Staff Changes Janae Knoell Jessica Sheldrick Tony Martin Pinnacle Trust Services recently welcomed Janae Kno…

Kutak Rock

Kutak Rock Grows Omaha Office with Addition of 26 Attorneys Kutak Rock is pleased to announce the addition of 26 associates to its Omaha offic…

Koley Jessen

Koley Jessen

Koley Jessen Adds 13 New Attorneys Across the Firm Hailey Hearn Meghan Kallhoff Emily Locke Natalie Lussier Gretchen Lusso Brad Peck Kayla Sul…

Watch Now: Related Video

Four ways to make the most out of Black Friday deals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert