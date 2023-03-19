Passionate Storyteller Malorie Maddox to Amplify the Scooter's Coffee� Brand Promise as Chief Marketing Officer As Scooter's Coffee celebrates 25 years in business this March, it continues its rapid, nationwide growth. To help further Scooter's scalability, Malorie Maddox joins the company as Chief Marketing Officer. She will amplify and build upon the Scooter's Coffee respected brand that promises to deliver an amazing customer experience. Maddox will execute marketing initiatives that support franchisees' customer engagement and growth while advancing the Scooter's Coffee brand promise. She will lead teams in brand management, field marketing, digital, social media and other marketing initiatives. She is eager to contribute to Scooter's culture and Core Values of Integrity, Love, Humility and Courage through building strong internal and external relationships. Maddox is a results-oriented leader with a track record of success across multiple industries-the foundation of her career being a passionate storyteller. For close to 20 years, she worked in media and was an award-winning journalist, investigative reporter, news producer and on-air anchor at WOWT-TV, the NBC affiliate in Omaha, Neb. She transitioned from news to the insurance industry, and most recently was Chief Marketing, Communications and Strategy Officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield Nebraska. She is a proven executive and recognized for leading many of the strongest and highest performing teams at BCBSNE, driving enterprise strategy for more than 1,200 employees. Maddox created an award-winning marketing campaign featuring customers while achieving sales and negotiating tough deals for the organization. She also led brand reputation, internal and external communications, digital marketing, advertising, market insights and more. Maddox earned a bachelor's degree in Journalism from the University of Kansas, and she has a Nebraska's producer license in the insurance industry. She also was selected to attend Deloitte's Chief Marketing Officer Academy at Deloitte University. Malorie currently serves on a variety of councils, boards, and committees, including American Marketing Association, Argyle, Urban League of Nebraska, and the First Responders Foundation. About Scooter's Coffee Scooter's Coffee continues to grow rapidly while it strives to become the #1 drive-thru coffee franchise system in the nation. The Scooter's Coffee Brand Promise is: "Amazing People, Amazing Drinks Amazingly Fast!�" It represents the company's business origins from 1998 and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers. Scooter's Coffee, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023, is at the dawn of a strategic growth phase nationwide, approaching 700 stores in 29 states. Visit ownascooters.com to learn more about the benefits of owning a franchise with a well-established brand.