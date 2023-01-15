SCORR MARKETING Krystle Buntemeyer Lea LaFerla SCORR Marketing, the leading global, full-service marketing and communications firm serving the health science industry has named Krystle Buntemeyer as CEO and Lea LaFerla as president. Buntemeyer has played an integral role in building SCORR Marketing during her 18-year tenure. LaFerla has more than 25 years of sales & marketing experience in the pharmaceutical industry & has been an integral part of SCORR's leadership for the past six years.
SCORR Marketing
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grefe named as Business Banking Manager in the Omaha Region
RTG Medical Names Fishburn Vice President of Healthcare Staffing
Koley Jessen Introduces New Shareholders
NEW FIRM PRESIDENT SELECTED AT MCGRATH NORTH
Baird Holm LLP Announces Two New Partners
TSG Continues Growth; Adds Several New Team Members Eric Chambers Shawna Kozisek Renae Mazur Christina Otto Daryl Seaman Sam Wares TSG (The St…
Kutak Rock Elects
Hassebrook Joins Mueller Robak Kristen J. Hassebrook Mueller Robak LLC is pleased to announce that Kristen J. Hassebrook has joined the firm. …
O'Neill, Heinrich, Damkroger, Bergmeyer & Shultz, P.C., L.L.O.