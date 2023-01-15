SCORR MARKETING Krystle Buntemeyer Lea LaFerla SCORR Marketing, the leading global, full-service marketing and communications firm serving the health science industry has named Krystle Buntemeyer as CEO and Lea LaFerla as president. Buntemeyer has played an integral role in building SCORR Marketing during her 18-year tenure. LaFerla has more than 25 years of sales & marketing experience in the pharmaceutical industry & has been an integral part of SCORR's leadership for the past six years.