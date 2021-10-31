SECURITY NATIONAL BANK APPOINTS DIRECTOR OF CREDIT ADMINISTRATION Security National Bank of Omaha is pleased to announce that Jarryd Israel has joined the bank as senior vice president and director of credit administration. Israel brings 12 years of banking credit experience to the bank. Israel earned a Juris Doctorate specializing in banking and commercial law from the University of Nebraska College of Law. He attended the Graduate School of Banking in Colorado and holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Kansas. Israel will help lead the bank's team of credit professionals responsible for underwriting and portfolio management and will be integral to the bank's success moving forward. "We are proud to have Jarryd join the Security National Bank credit administration team," said Tim Sullivan, president. "His expertise in credit analysis will improve our efficiency, drive more collaboration amongst our associates and provide a better experience for our customers. We look forward to the value he will bring to the bank as we continue our growth trajectory." Security National Bank is one of the Midwest's largest privately-held community banks with $1.2 billion in assets. Its wealth management division approaches $1.5 billion in assets under management. The bank has 12 full-service locations in Omaha, Neb.; Council Bluffs and West Des Moines, Iowa; and Dallas. For 57 years, the bank has offered comprehensive financial solutions for business and private banking, treasury management, wealth management, employee benefits, and consumer and mortgage needs. To learn more, visit SNBconnect.com.