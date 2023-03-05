CHAD RUWE JOINS SECURITY NATIONAL BANK'S COMMERCIAL BANKING TEAM Security National Bank proudly announces that Chad Ruwe has joined the bank as vice president, commercial and industrial banking, at its Three Pacific Place headquarters at 1120 South 101st Street in Omaha, Neb. Ruwe brings over 20 years of banking experience and will focus on growing Security National Bank's commercial and industrial relationships. His portfolio management and knowledgeable customer advisory will generate new relationships while aligning with the bank's strategic initiatives. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He is a YMCA of Greater Omaha youth sports coach and a Partnership 4 Kids mentor. Security National Bank is one of the Midwest's largest privately-held community banks with nearly $1.4 billion in assets. Its wealth management division exceeds $1.6 billion in assets under management. The bank has ten full-service locations in Omaha, Nebraska; Council Bluffs and West Des Moines, Iowa; and Dallas. For 58 years, the bank has offered comprehensive financial solutions for business and private banking, treasury management, wealth management, employee benefits, and consumer and mortgage needs. To learn more, visit SNBconnect.com.