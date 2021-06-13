SECURITY NATIONAL BANK PROMOTES JESSICA WALTERS TO PRIVATE BANKING Security National Bank is pleased to announce that Jessica Walters has been promoted to assistant vice president of private banking at the bank's headquarters at Three Pacific Place at 101st and Pacific in Omaha, Neb. Walters joined the bank six years ago, and most recently served as branch manager at the Legacy location at 171st and Center. She brings 17 years of experience to the private banking division and has developed many relationships with customers she plans to continue in her new role. Walters studied business at Menlo College in Atherton, Calif. She enjoys volunteering, often helping with auctions at Omaha area fundraisers. Security National Bank is one of the Midwest's largest privately-held community banks with $1 billion in assets. The bank has 12 full-service locations in Omaha, Neb.; Council Bluffs and West Des Moines, Iowa; and Dallas. For 56 years, the Bank has offered comprehensive financial solutions for business and private banking, cash management, wealth management, employee benefits, and consumer and mortgage needs.
Security National Bank
