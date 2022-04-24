SECURITY NATIONAL BANK APPOINTS FOURTH GENERATION OF FAMILY MEMBERS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS James "Jim" V. Huerter III James E. Landen, Jr. Security National Bank has appointed James "Jim" V. Huerter, III., senior vice president and director of commercial banking, and James E. Landen, Jr., senior vice president and Texas market president, to its board of directors. "It gives our family great pleasure that Jim and James have joined the board," said James "Jim" E. Landen, executive chairmen of Security National Bank. "They bring perspective and exceptional banking experience that will complement our existing directors. Partnered with their leadership in the banking industry, their contributions will be an asset within the communities we serve." Jim Huerter leads the bank's commercial and industrial, commercial real estate banking and treasury management teams and is based at the Three Pacific Place headquarters near 101st and Pacific Streets in Omaha. He has ten years of banking experience and joined the bank in 2016. He earned a bachelor of business administration (BBA) in finance from St. Louis University. He earned the Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy designation in 2021. He is a board member of Nebraska Youth Justice Initiative and serves on the Omaha Advisory Board of The Salvation Army. James E. Landen, Jr. joined the bank three years ago in advance of Security National Bank opening its first Dallas location at The Union in Uptown Dallas. He has 13 years of banking experience in various roles and is responsible for the bank's Texas Market and Small Business Administration Lending. Landen holds a BBA in finance from Southern Methodist University (SMU). He is a board member of the Mustang Club which supports the SMU Athletic Department; a board member and past president of the Calyx Club; and board member of the First Tee of Greater Dallas. This marks the fourth generation of the Landen family to serve on the Security National Bank board of directors. Security National Bank was founded in 1964 by Clarence "Mickey" L. Landen, Jr., and today is one of the Midwest's largest privately-held community banks with more than $1.5 billion in assets. Within the private client services division, its wealth management team exceeds $1.6 billion in assets under management. In 2021, the bank earned an "Outstanding" Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) rating for lending and community development. The bank has 12 full-service locations in Omaha, Neb.; Council Bluffs and West Des Moines, Iowa; and Dallas. For 57 years, the bank has offered comprehensive financial solutions to individuals through private client services, consumer banking and mortgages, and to businesses through commercial banking and treasury management. To learn more, visit SNBconnect.com.