SECURITY NATIONAL BANK ANNOUNCES KEY OFFICER PROMOTIONS Krysti Cunningham Conner Price Chasity Carodine Mark Olson Alena Schauer Dustin Walters Bonnie Jacobs Shane Stratman Security National Bank is pleased to announce the promotions of eight employees within its organization. Krysti Cunningham has been appointed senior vice president, chief risk officer. Cunningham attended the Graduate School of Banking in Colorado and has over 27 years of banking and leadership experience, emphasizing compliance and risk management practices. She currently serves on numerous banking and community boards, including the American Bankers Association Regulatory Compliance Advisory Board, Kansas-Nebraska School of Banking Compliance/Operations Board, the Omaha-Council Bluffs Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and Combined Health Agencies Drive Board. Cunningham is a Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager (CRCM) and Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS). Conner Price has been promoted to senior vice president, Texas director of lending. Price joined Security National Bank last spring and offices in the Uptown Dallas location, leading a team that serves customers with all lending, small business administration program and private banking needs. Price received his Bachelor of Science degree from Texas A&M University. He also leads the marriage ministry at Watermark Community Church in Dallas. Chasity Carodine has been promoted to vice president, trust operations manager in Security National Bank's wealth management division. Carodine oversees the day-to-day functions of wealth management operations. She attended the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Carodine attained the Accredited Trust Operations Professional designation and is a member of Accutech Systems' Trust Operations Committee. She has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. Mark Olson has been promoted to vice president, business banking. Olson has a Bachelor of Science degree in banking and finance from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Olson joined the bank 12 years ago and focuses on loans and deposits for middle-market businesses in the Omaha metro area. Alena Schauer has been promoted to vice president, Texas executive administrative officer. Schauer brings an established background in commercial lending and executive administrative support to the team and oversees all Texas administrative and operational efforts. Schauer holds her Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo., and is involved with several nonprofit organizations, including 100 Women of Lake Highlands, Women in Business and Mommies in Need, in the Dallas area. Dustin Walters has been promoted to vice president, business banking. Walters joined the bank in 2015. Dustin has a Bachelor of Science degree from Wayne State College. He volunteers with the Gretna Youth Sports Foundation and is treasurer for Journey Church. Bonnie Jacobs has been promoted to first vice president, market manager. Jacobs joined the bank in 2017 and has over 20 years of banking industry experience. She graduated with an Associate of Applied Science degree in marketing, management, and sales from Lake Area Technical Institute of Watertown, S.D. Jacobs is president of the Midtown Business Association and a member of the Blackstone Business Association. Shane Stratman has been promoted to first vice president, business banking. Stratman joined the bank in 2014 and is part of the commercial and industrial banking team. Shane holds a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Northwest Missouri State University and is vice-chair for Tomorrow's Leaders Nebraska Chapter, a board member for the Risk Management Association Midlands Chapter and the Kevin O'Connor Scholarship Fund. Security National Bank is one of the Midwest's largest privately-held community banks with over $1 billion in assets. The bank has 14 locations in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area; West Des Moines, Iowa; and Dallas. The bank was named 2021 "Best of Omaha Best Bank" by Omaha Magazine. For 56 years, the bank has offered comprehensive financial solutions for personal, private and business banking, treasury management, wealth management, employee benefits and mortgage needs. Visit SNBconnect.com for more information.