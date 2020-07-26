Security National Bank Promotes Two to Senior Vice President Jim Huerter Madeline Moyer Security National Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of two bankers located at its headquarters at Three Pacific Place, 1120 S. 101st Street in Omaha. Jim Huerter has been promoted to senior vice president, business banking team lead. Huerter leads the bank's commercial and industrial banking team and also oversees the organization's small business and Small Business Association lending programs. He is a grandson of the bank's founder, Clarence L. "Mickey" Landen, Jr., and the first member of the third generation to work at the bank. "We were elated that our family's legacy continued when Jim joined the bank in 2016, and having Jim on the teams serving clients has been an advantage from the start," said James E. Landen, Security National Bank's chairman and CEO. Huerter has a bachelor's degree in finance from St. Louis University. He is also serves on the board of directors for the Risk Management Association Midlands Chapter and El Museo Latino. Madeline Moyer has been named senior vice president, diversity and inclusion officer and market manager. Moyer is responsible for formulating and executing strategies to meet the diversity and inclusion objectives of the bank in support of our core values. Her new role includes working collaboratively with human resources in leading employee initiatives to support diversity & inclusion in recruitment, advancement and retention, as well as identifying and supporting the lending and business development opportunities to ensure we are meeting our CRA objectives in support of the communities we serve. "Madeline, through her work with our team and community, is a tremendous asset to the bank, said James E. Landen. "She joins us in this role to help us focus on change, as we as a company continue to strive to do better." Moyer's extensive banking experience, her proven results-oriented leadership, combined with her passion for community involvement will provide SNB an extraordinary synergy. Moyer serves as a member of the Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center Advisory Council. She is a board member for the Business Ethics Alliance, Stephen Center and Economic Empowerment Center. She is also a member of the Boys Town South Omaha Advisory Committee, and a member of the Omaha Suburban Rotary. Moyer is a 2017 graduate of the Bellevue Leadership Program and serves as the past president for the South Omaha Business Association. Security National Bank, founded in 1964, is one of the Midwest's largest privately-held community banks with $878 million in assets. The bank has 12 locations in the Omaha-Council Bluffs Metro Area, and opened full-service locations in the Jordan Creek area of West Des Moines and Uptown Dallas, Texas this spring. The bank specializes in comprehensive financial solutions for business and private banking, cash management, wealth management, employee benefits, and consumer and mortgage needs. Learn more at SNBconnect.com.
