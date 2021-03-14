SECURITY NATIONAL BANK APPOINTS NEW CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER Security National Bank is pleased to announce that Scott Irwin has joined the bank as senior vice president, chief information officer. Irwin has more than 25 years of experience within the banking industry's information technology and operations sectors. He has held leadership roles for the past 20 years, managing teams to efficiently support banking operations and stay current with the ever-changing information technology practices for an optimal customer experience. "Scott will be a tremendous leader in driving our technology strategy and infrastructure," said Jim Landen, chairman and chief executive officer. "Security National Bank has modernized its technology to better connect with consumers in recent years, and Scott's expertise will be an asset in our efforts to become an omnichannel bank." Irwin holds a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Iowa and a master of science degree in engineering management from the University of Missouri-Rolla. He also served as a captain in the United States Air Force after his time in school. Irwin has been on the Metropolitan Community College Foundation board for the past six years. Security National Bank is one of the Midwest's largest privately-held community banks with over $1 billion in assets. The bank has 14 locations in the Omaha-Council Bluffs Metro Area; West Des Moines, Iowa; and Dallas, Texas. For 56 years, the bank has offered comprehensive financial solutions for business and private banking, cash management, wealth management, employee benefits, and consumer and mortgage needs. Visit SNBconnect.com for more information.