Kate Sylvia-Root Joins Security National Bank Business Banking Team Security National Bank proudly announces that Kate Sylvia-Root has joined the bank as assistant vice president, business banking, at its Three Pacific Place headquarters at 101st and Pacific in Omaha, Neb. Among other areas, including business, construction, church and Small Business Administration lending, she will focus on working closely with non-profit customers and partners in the community. Sylvia-Root brings six years of experience to the business banking division and holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Notre Dame. She serves as a co-chair on the Aksarben Foundation Floor Committee and is a board member of Junior League Omaha. She was a member of the Greater Omaha Chamber's Leadership Omaha-Class 39 and volunteers for the Women's Center for Advancement Guild. Security National Bank is one of the Midwest's largest privately-held community banks with $1.2 billion in assets. Its wealth management division approaches $1.5 billion in assets under management. The bank has 12 full-service locations in Omaha, Neb.; Council Bluffs and West Des Moines, Iowa; and Dallas. For 56 years, the bank has offered comprehensive financial solutions for business and private banking, treasury management, wealth management, employee benefits, and consumer and mortgage needs. To learn more, visit SNBconnect.com.