SECURITY NATIONAL BANK ANNOUNCES NEW BRANCH MANAGER IN COUNCIL BLUFFS Security National Bank is pleased to announce Nikki Alford as assistant vice president and branch manager at its location at 1707 Madison Avenue, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Alford joins Security National Bank with more than 18 years of operational and financial industry experience. Throughout most of her career, Alford has led banking teams to ensure compliance and customer service expectations are met. She is a great addition to the bank's growing market in the Council Bluffs area. Security National Bank is one of the Midwest's largest privately-held community banks with $1.2 billion in assets. Its wealth management division approaches $1.5 billion in assets under management. The bank has 12 full-service locations in Omaha, Neb.; Council Bluffs and West Des Moines, Iowa; and Dallas. For 57 years, the bank has offered comprehensive financial solutions for business and private banking, treasury management, wealth management, employee benefits, and consumer and mortgage needs. To learn more, visit SNBconnect.com.