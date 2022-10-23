SECURITY NATIONAL BANK RESTRUCTURES COMMERCIAL BANKING Brian Elsasser Mark White Cindy Mowery Lindsey Miltner Security National Bank announces promotions and new hires as it has reorganized its Commercial Banking division, based at its Three Pacific Place headquarters at 1120 S. 101st Street in Omaha, Neb., to meet the growing needs of its clients. Brian Elsasser has been named senior vice president and commercial banking team lead. Elsasser joined the bank earlier this year and brings 18 years of banking experience to the commercial and industrial banking division. He earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Elsasser volunteers with the Special Olympics of Nebraska, Nebraska DECA, and Junior Achievement. He serves as the Finance Committee Chair at St. John Vianney Church and is a member of the Community Investment Review team at the United Way of the Midlands. Mark White has been promoted to senior vice president and commercial real estate team lead. White has been with Security National Bank since 2013, specializing in building relationships and advising clients about complex real estate projects in today's market. White has a Bachelor of Science in economics from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. White is also a member of the board of directors of Grief's Journey and participates in Mustaches 4 Kids Omaha. Cindy Mowery has joined the bank as senior vice president and director of treasury management sales to lead the bank's team working with commercial businesses to help manage their working capital, prevent fraud and process transactions. Mowery holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Peru State College. She is an ICAN Leadership program graduate and volunteers for Sheltering Tree and Special Olympics of Nebraska. Lindsey Miltner has joined the bank as vice president and treasury management sales consultant. Miltner brings 16 years of industry experience to the treasury management team. She attends Nebraska Wesleyan University pursuing a Bachelor of Science in organizational communication and is a Certified Financial Marketing Professional and a Certified Treasury Professional candidate. Miltner specializes in building relationships with clients to help provide products and services our customers can use to optimize their financial position. "We are excited to make these department additions to help our clients with their evolving financial needs," said Jim Huerter, SVP and director of commercial banking. "With this group of leaders, our clients will receive the higher level of personal service they count on at Security National Bank." Security National Bank is one of the Midwest's largest privately-held community banks with more than $1.3 billion in assets. Within the private client services division, its wealth management team exceeds $1.6 billion in assets under management. The bank has 12 full-service locations in Omaha, Neb.; Council Bluffs and West Des Moines, Iowa; and Dallas. For 58 years, the bank has offered comprehensive financial solutions to individuals through private client services, consumer banking, and mortgages and to businesses through commercial banking and treasury management. To learn more, visit SNBconnect.com.