Security National Bank Realigns For Future Growth

Pictured left to right: James "Jim" E. Landen, executive chairman; Clarence "C.L." L. Landen, III, CEO; and Tim Sullivan, president

Security National Bank has realigned executive leadership roles to ensure the bank remains family-owned and positioned for future growth. James "Jim" E. Landen retains his role as executive chairman, while Clarence "C.L." L. Landen III. is named chief executive officer. Tim Sullivan joins the bank as president.

"Security National Bank is dedicated to remaining privately-held and family-owned and is making plans to continue to serve our communities well into the future," said Jim Landen. "Tim's leadership and experience will help accelerate the bank's evolution as well as work to further develop our next generation of leaders."

Sullivan has nearly 35 years of banking experience with an emphasis on commercial lending. He holds a bachelor's degree in finance from Nebraska Wesleyan University and master's in business administration from Creighton University. He is also an advisory board member of the Creighton University Heider College of Business.